MOSCOW, July 18 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday.

- Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russia's natural gas monopoly Gazprom, is planning to take part in the privatization of Albanian oil company Albpetrol.

- The Russian government plans to raise payments for Moscow airport facilities rental that would lead to a hike in plane tickets price by 10 percent.

- Russia could be forced to resume its deliveries of S-300 surface-to-air missile systems to Iran if it fails to convince Teheran to withdraw its $4 billion court suit for cancelling the deal on the back of U.N. sanctions.

- Rosneft vice president, Eduard Khudainatov, is leaving his post and could be replaced by Zarubezhneft deputy head Sergei Kudryashov.

- Indonesia has refused to buy Russia's SuperJets 100 after one of them crashed in May on its territory killing 45 people on board, the daily says citing Indonesia's aviation officials.

- Russia's President Vladimir Putin signed on Tuesday a decision to cut the Federal Drugs Control staff by 13 percent over the next three years. Nearly 3,500 people could lose their jobs by the end of 2012, the daily says.

- Eighteen thousand children went missing in Russia last year meaning 49 children disappeared each day, the daily says quoting police statistics.

- Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has promised to raise pensions by 45 percent from 2015 from the current payout of 9,500 roubles ($290) a month on average, the daily says. ($1 = 32.5390 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)