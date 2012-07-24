Moscow, July 24 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Building a planned cluster of new governmental buildings
in the suburbs of Moscow may cost 187 billion euros ($226.59
billion), the paper writes.
- Russia's main mobile operators have started introducing
Deep Packet Inspections, a technology that allows for more
advanced tracking of internet traffic, after the parliament
adopted changes to the country's information law.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's stock markets fell on Monday to their lowest
since September 2011, dropping as much as 4.9 percent on news
that Spain's economy had sunk deeper into recession in the
second quarter, t he daily says.
- Russia's top crude producer Rosneft may pay
additional dividends of 4.08 roubles ($0.12) per share this year
after President Vladimir Putin said he wanted it to pay out more
to shareholders, the paper writes.
- Authorities in the Perm region on Monday announced plans
to sell international airport Bolshoye Savino in 2012-2013, the
daily reports.
($1 = 0.8253 euros)
($1 = 32.7272 Russian roubles)
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)