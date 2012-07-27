Moscow, July 27 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny appealed to
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to dismiss the head of
Russia's Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, accusing
him of lying about his business in the Czech Republic.
- Apple's iPads made up some 32 percent of all
tablet computers sold in Russia in the first half of 2012, down
19 percent year-on-year, the paper writes.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Some 55 percent of Russians believe that the Kremlin makes
the most important decisions for the country and 32 percent say
they approve of that, the daily quotes a survey by the
independent Levada pollster.
- Russia's Southern Stavropol region authorities consider
introducing a fee that would make tourists pay additional 3
percent on top of the tour's price to finance the region's
outdated infrastructure, the daily says.
- The daily runs an interview with Japanese Foreign Minister
Koichiro Gemba, who says Mazda and Toyota
will launch productions at Russia's Far Eastern car plants in
autumn.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- A third of Russians believe that the country's political
situation will worsen later this year, the paper writes citing a
Levada poll.
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)