Moscow, July 27 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny appealed to President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to dismiss the head of Russia's Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, accusing him of lying about his business in the Czech Republic.

- Apple's iPads made up some 32 percent of all tablet computers sold in Russia in the first half of 2012, down 19 percent year-on-year, the paper writes.

- Some 55 percent of Russians believe that the Kremlin makes the most important decisions for the country and 32 percent say they approve of that, the daily quotes a survey by the independent Levada pollster.

- Russia's Southern Stavropol region authorities consider introducing a fee that would make tourists pay additional 3 percent on top of the tour's price to finance the region's outdated infrastructure, the daily says.

- The daily runs an interview with Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba, who says Mazda and Toyota will launch productions at Russia's Far Eastern car plants in autumn.

- A third of Russians believe that the country's political situation will worsen later this year, the paper writes citing a Levada poll. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)