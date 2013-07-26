MOSCOW, July 26 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a law making owners of public places criminally responsible for anti-terrorist security, the paper writes.

- The number of Russians aware of the criminal case launched against opposition activist Alexei Navalny grew to 62 percent in July from 45 percent in March, the daily writes citing a recent Levada poll.

- Moscow authorities are considering spending some 6.55 trillion roubles ($200.68 billion) before 2020 on the development of the city's transport infrastructure, the daily says.

- Russia's internet search engine company Yandex posted second-quarter earnings of 9.2 billion roubles, a 35 percent year-on-year rise, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Orthodox church patriarchs from all over the world met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and discussed the threats Christianity faces in the Middle East, the daily writes.

- Russia's largest airline Aeroflot plans to launch a low-cost airline to fly to the European part of Russia in 2014 hoping to cut average ticket prices 20-40 percent, the daily writes.

- Russia's anti-monopoly service allowed Russia's No. 2 mobile phone company MegaFon to acquire 4G operator Skartel, the regulator said.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- The Russian government has developed a programme costing 4.5 billion roubles ($137.87 million) hoping to increase tolerance towards other nationalities in Russian society by 2020, the daily writes.

($1 = 32.6385 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova, Editing by Alessandra Prentice)