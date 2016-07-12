MOSCOW, July 12 The following are some stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc will create a full-cycle repair operations in Russia.

- The government does not intend to sell a stake in VTB bank this year.

- The Central Bank of Russia has defined the criteria allowing it to ban transfers of assets and liabilities of bankrupt banks.

- French hypermarket group Auchan has begun selling non-food items through "Yandex Market", the largest shopping area in RuNet.

- The Central Bank of Russia has explained the reason for increasing banking regulations and mandatory reserves in June 2016, saying that it was meant pave the way for a smooth transition to surplus liquidity in the autumn.

- The government is preparing a programme for the period until 2025 to develop electromobiles in Russia.

- The financial position of Russian airlines is deteriorating.

- The problem of waste management at the Baikal Pulp and Paper Mill is an uphill task. The plant has stopped working, but left a time bomb in the shape of 6 million tonnes of waste, which can occur in the pristine lake at any time can.

