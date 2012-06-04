MOSCOW, June 4 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's railway monopoly RZhD is planning to attract up
to 40 billion roubles ($1.19 billion) on the market to implement
its 5.7-trillion-rouble 10-year investment programme, the
company's Vice President Vadim Mikhailov said.
- Russian TNK-BP shareholders are viewed as
frontrunners to buy BP's stake in its Russian venture,
the daily says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's property watchdog, Federal Property Management
Agency, is ready to grant control over 15 exploration and
oilfield structures specialising in off-shore developments to
Rosneftegaz state holding.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia's first Borei class submarines, equipped to carry
Bulava ballistic missiles, will be sent to Russia's North fleet,
Navy Commander Victor Chirkov said. Earlier, Russia's Pacific
fleet was expected to host the submarines in summer.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's billionaire and former presidential candidate
Mikhail Prokhorov is expected to comment on his further
political plans on Monday, the daily says, suggesting he might
be planning to run for Moscow's Mayor.
- Russia's Defence Minister Anatoly Serdyukov has added
11,000 military officer positions to the nation's army on June
1, after he nearly halved senior army staff three years ago, the
daily says.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- TogliattiAzot, one of Russia's biggest
ammonium producers, has no plans to attract outside investors
until 2020, head of the board of directors Sergei Makhlai said
in an interview.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Russia's car maker Tagaz plans to sack 2,500 workers after
creditors refused to restructure its debt, Mikhail Paramonov,
head of Tagaz' board of directors said, criticising Sberbank
state lender for supporting foreign car makers instead
of domestic producers.
($1 = 33.7117 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)