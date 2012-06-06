Moscow, June 6 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- VTB Capital, the investment-banking arm of VTB,
Russia's second biggest lender, will invest up to $100 million
in a joint venture with U.S. fast-food chain Burger King Corp
in the next three years, the paper says.
- Russia's largest airline Aeroflot may sell at
least 13.4 percent of its shares on the London Stock Exchange in
the second half of 2012, the daily reports.
- The cost for Russians of holdiaying abroad this summer
grew 5 to 20 percent in the past week due to the weakening
rouble, the paper says.
- Russian truck-maker Kamaz plans to assemble up
to 2,000 trucks per year at a plan it will build in Lithuania to
sell vehicles to Europe, the paper says.
KOMMERSANT
- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will head the
government's commission on social and economic development of
the Russia's North Caucasus, the paper says.
- Moscow's authorities have drafted a plan to expand
pedestrian zones in the city centre to attract more tourist
during public holidays, the paper writes.
- Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group and private
investment firm Oceanwide Holdings Group plan to invest $3
billion in Russia's state-sponsored plan to develop a cluster of
resorts in the North Caucasus, the daily writes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev plans to replace
85,000 members of United Russia including in the party's upper
ranks, the paper says.
(Wriring by Ludmila Danilova)