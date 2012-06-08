MOSCOW, June 8 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Rosneft head Igor Sechin will host a meeting of Russian oil executives on Friday, the daily says, adding that the former deputy prime minister will apparently keep monitoring energy sector after leaving the cabinet.

- Former presidential candidate and businessman Mikhail Prokhorov has filed first court suits challenging the results of March 4 presidential election in Moscow and St Petersburg and the Primorye and Ryazan regions, the daily reports.

- The daily runs an interview with Alexander Dyukov, head of Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Gazprom.

- Russian lawmakers are considering ways to restrict access to Internet sites spreading what they view as illegal information promoting pornography, drugs and suicides.

- Billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov says in an interview with the daily that he will run in a 2014 election to the Moscow city legislature if his popularity remains high.

- Environmental activists accusing authorities of keeping the lid on information on the spread of forest fires in Siberia and the Russian Far East, where eight people died fighting a wildfire.

- Russia's special services have started revision of street video cameras across the country to test their work ahead of the date when the law raising fines for violating rules of rallies will come in force, the daily says.

- Russia's opposition is considering ways to hold protests "without people", the daily says referring to the practice when plastic figures with protesting slogans were installed in the streets of the town of Yelts.

