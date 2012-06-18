MOSCOW, June 18 The following are some of the



VEDOMOSTI
- Former deputy prime minister Igor Sechin, made chief
executive of the national oil monopoly Rosneft, has
regained control over energy sector, the daily says in
connection with his appointment to a new Kremlin energy
commission under President Vladimir Putin.
KOMMERSANT
- Any progress at the new round of talks in Moscow on Iran's
nuclear programme could be viewed as a breakthrough, the daily
says.
- Head of the state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation
Roman Trotsenko has apparently tendered his resignation and
could be moved to a presidential council on modernization and
technological development, the daily reports citing its sources.
IZVESTIA
- President Vladimir Putin wants to make oil producer
Rosneft pay 25 percent of net profit as dividends to
the state, the daily says.
- Environmental activists are calling on Putin to take
measures to stop illegal killings of white Arctic bears whose
number could fall by almost 60 percent in the next 40 years.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Political analysts and representatives of president's
administration met on the weekend to discuss ways of setting up
a political party able to compete with the current ruling United
party led by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, the daily reports.
- Russia expects that a new round of talks on Iran's nuclear
programme opening in Moscow on Monday will move from a dead
point, the daily says.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
- Russia's President Vladimir Putin has singed a decree
introducing three colors - blue, yellow and red - to define the
level of danger of a terrorist attack.
- Spreading rumors about Russia's Black Sea Fleet sending
its ships to Syria is playing into the hands of the supporters
of the use of force in solving the conflict in the region, the
daily says. Washington could have thought of the move to
discredit Russia's position on vetoing any decision on sending a
military contingent to Damascus, the daily adds.
RBK Daily
- Two opposition liberal parties, the Republican Party and
the People's Freedom Party, have merged and are planning to
negotiate with the Yabloko party to unite efforts to seek early
parliament and presidential elections.
