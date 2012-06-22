Clampdown on North Korean trade squeezes Chinese border towns
DANDONG, China, Feb 23 As Beijing tightens its grip on trade with North Korea, the economies of Chinese towns along the 1,400-km border the two countries share are floundering.
MOSCOW, June 22 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The government is considering using the country's welfare fund to buy stakes in companies scheduled for privatization.
- Co-owner of the Swiss-based oil trader Gunvor Gennady Timchenko has dismissed suggestions that he owns a substantial stake in Russia's fourth largest oil producer Surgutneftegas .
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The government has approved Summa group, controlled by Russian businessman Ziyavudin Magomedov, as the strategic investor in the United Grain company.
- Russia's transport ministry is initiating a revision of tariffs for cargo trucks which could lead to a 10 percent price hike for cargo transportation.
- Rosneft will build a new oil refinery near Moscow to produce 12 million tonnes of refined products a year.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's President Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness to start a dialogue with all political forces, the daily says.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia's authorities dismiss reports that the military is taking measures to evacuate Russian citizens from Syria.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- A Moscow city court has ruled out a review of a decision by the Investigative Committee not to file a criminal case against police official Natalya Vinogradova, involved in the investigation into the case of Sergei Magnitsky.
- Boris Titov, the owner of a wine company in the Caucasus and chairman of Business Russia, will be appointed Russia's business ombudsman to protect private interests.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- An engineer of one of Russia's space plants says the recent failures to launch Proton boosters are a result of the poor state of Russia's space industry. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)
