- Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom announced on Friday it will call off plans to develop Shtokman gas field in the Barents Sea, the daily reports.

- The daily runs an interview with the CEO of watchmaker Swatch Group, Nick Hayek, who says a new mechanical watch, the System 51, to be sold for 140-150 francs.

- Imported aluminum production on Russia's market may reach 50 percent by 2017, if the import tendencies remain on the current level, the paper writes.

- Foreign experts have criticized Moscow authorities' plans for massive reconstruction of the city's two biggest avenues, saying it will worsen traffic and hamper public transportation, the paper says.

- Russia's Justice Ministry has prepared legal amendments to provide for the creation of the boards of trustees to cooperate with the prison authorities on human rights and finance, the paper says.

- Moscow's architectural committee has introduced a plan according to which 40 percent of the street advertisements in the city center, including those of the international brands, will be subjected to demolition by September, the paper says.

- Moscow authorities banned smoking in airports as part of anti-tobacco measures introduced on June 1, the paper writes.

