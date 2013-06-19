MOSCOW, June 19 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia may consider importing oil from South Korea to stop
rising petrol prices in its Far Eastern regions, the daily says.
- At least ten former top managers at TNK-BP, which was
acquired by state-owned oil company Rosneft, are
complaining that the state firm refused to pay around $9 million
in compensation to employees laid off after the acquisition.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- First Deputy Prime Minister of Moscow's regional
government Ildar Gabdrakhmanov says in an interview that he was
surprised to learn that regional authorities own only 0.5
percent out of 4.6 million hectares of land around the capital,
which he calls an obstacle to attracting investment.
Gabdrakhmanov was invited to join the Moscow regional government
in 2011 after spending almost 12 years in parliament.
- Russia's government is ready to sell more than 50 percent
of its shares in national telecommunications operator Rostelecom
to the company's domestic competitors - MTS, MegaFon,
and Vimpelcom - to avoid selling the stake to a foreign
investor, the daily says.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- The price of a pack of cigarettes will rise by 50 percent
in 2014 as a result of a government decision to raise excise
duties to fight smoking.
- Russia's parliamentarians may recommend former finance
minister Alexei Kudrin and former health minister Tatyana
Golikova as candidates to replace Sergei Stepashin who heads of
Russia's Audit Chamber.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has sent Health Minister
Veronika Skvortsova to Rostov-on-Don where almost 170 children
were hospitalised with suspected cases of meningitis. The virus
is believed to have been brought from China and has killed at
least one child, the daily says.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev confirmed on Tuesday that a
pulp and paper mill on Lake Baikal will be finally shut down and
that the government is planning to spend 40 billion roubles
($1.25 billion) to help stimulate the region's economy after the
factory's closure.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- A G8 summit in Northern Ireland has marked the beginning
of an "ice age" in personal relations between leaders of Russia
and the United States, the popular daily says, commenting on the
failure of two leaders to reach agreement over peace in Syria.