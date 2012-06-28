MOSCOW, June 28 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's parliament members could pass a bill denying visas to US officials involved in jailing Russian businessman Victor Bout for 25 years and review Russia-NATO cooperation in Afghanistan in response to the approval of Magnitsky bill by a U.S. Senate committee. Hermitage Capital lawyer Sergei Magnitsky died in police custody in 2009 during the investigation into allegations of abuse.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Millhouse group, an investment company controlled by Russia's billionaire Roman Abramovich, is in talks with BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, to set up a joint venture to develop the Baimsk gold and copper deposit in Russia's Chukotka region, the daily says.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev may visit Iturup island, one of the four islands in the Kuril chain, on July 4, the daily says adding that the visit may lead to new tension in Russia-Japan relations.

- Russia plans to introduce biometric visas for foreigners by 2013, the paper quotes a senior foreign ministry official.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia's peace keepers are seriously affected by the army reforms, which may result in their loss of combat ability, the daily says commenting on the parliamentary discussion of the state of the military contingent based abroad.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia's military will get a new-generation heavy bomber to replace its predecessors Tupolev-160, 95MS and Tupolev-22M3 - called Blackjacks under NATO classification - by 2020, the air force commander Victor Bondarev said on Wednesday. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)