VEDOMOSTI
- Russia has decided not to bid to host the 2018 youth
Olympics in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, the paper
writes citing sources.
- Sales of Microsoft Corp's Windows Phone and
Apple's Iphones smartphones will make up 14 and 9
percent of the market respectively in 2012, the paper says
citing a technology analysts.
KOMMERSANT
- Russian investigators suspect that five gunmen killed and
three arrested by security forces near Moscow on Wednesday may
be linked to Islamist terrorist groups in Russia's restive
southern region of Dagestan, the paper writes.
- Russia's Finance Ministry has proposed a bill that would
extend travel rules requiring Russians to have at least a
1-million-roubles ($34,200) insurance for trips worldwide, the
daily writes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Russian natural gas giant Gazprom may abandon
plans to build a pipeline to China over criticism of the project
by environmental groups, the paper reports.
RBK Daily
- The paper runs an interview with precious metals miner
Polymetal's CEO Vitaly Nesis who says the company is
interested in acquisitions in former Soviet Republics such as
Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Armenia. In Russia, the company could
expand in the Far East and the Urals, he said.
($1 = 29.2150 Russian roubles)
