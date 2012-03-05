MOSCOW, March 5 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach last Friday said that if oil price didn't drop significantly in 2012, Russia's economy would remain stable, the daily says.

- Google's mail service suggests that some users in Russia import mail from their alternative accounts to their Gmail accounts, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Anatoly Ballo, deputy chairman of Russia's state development bank VEB, was arrested last Friday on suspicion of fraud and released on bail of 5 million roubles ($170,900), the daily writes citing sources.

- Last Saturday security officers detained a group of militants in Russia's Novosibirsk, who are suspected of funding Islamist insurgency in Russia's restive North Caucasus, the paper reports.

- U.S. investment firm Apax Partners together with Russian direct investment fund will spend $200 million to set up a chain of clinics in Moscow, the daily writes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Income gap between rich and poor Russians in the past 12 years grew by 16.5 percent, the paper cites state statistics.

($1 = 29.2650 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova; ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)