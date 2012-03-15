GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth peak, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
MOSCOW, March 15 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's Central Bank is looking into selling a 7.6 percent stake in the country's largest lender Sberbank in April, the daily writes.
- Russia's aviation safety watchdog plans to spend $10-15 million this year on the modernisation of air navigation systems in Moscow airports which is expected to increase passenger capacity by 2.5 times, the daily reports.
- The paper runs an interview with OPEC Secretary General Abdullah al-Badri, who says the oil price will drop to between $85-95 in 2020-2030.
- Russia's second-largest crude producer Lukoil plans to boost production by 50 percent and increase dividends four-fold in 2012, the daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Forty four percent of Russians believe the March presidential elections were fair, while 14 percent do not trust their results, the paper writes citing VTsIOM recent poll.
- Moscow city will spend almost 200 billion roubles ($6.77 billion) on the development of transport infrastructure in the city in 2012, the paper says.
- Yuri Milner, owner of DST Global investment fund which owns 7 percent of Facebook, has stepped down as a board director of Russia's Mail Ru Group, the daily writes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Sergei Naryshkin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said the visibility of the legislative body should be increased and proposed constructive dialogue between parties, the paper reports.
($1 = 29.5600 Russian roubles)
