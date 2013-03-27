MOSCOW, March 27 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's government will at least double taxes starting
from next year on cars that cost more than 5 million roubles
($161,900), the paper writes.
- Russian Internet search firm Yandex purchased a
piece of land in Finland for 1.5. million euros to build a
data-centre, the paper writes.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a question
and answer session at the end of April in which he will answer
Russians' questions.
- The daily runs an interview with Moscow's chief architect
Sergei Kuznetsov, who considers strange plans to build 200
churches in the city.
- One of Russia's largest steelmakers, NLMK,
reported an unexpected fourth-quarter net loss of $22 million on
Tuesday due to a slump in demand in the second half of 2012.
($1 = 30.8922 Russian roubles)
