MOSCOW, March 23 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom deputy chief
executive Alexander Medvedev said weather conditions are a major
factor that determines volumes of gas exports to Europe, the
paper writes.
- Russia's defense ministry called off a 6.5-billion-rouble
tender on delivery of 50 light helicopters as neither of the two
bidders met the requirements, the paper says.
- Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said he is about to sign
a decree to launch a public television channel. The new channel
will be created with state money on the basis of one of the
existing channels and further financed through public donations,
the paper says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is expected to
criticise Gazprom at the gas market meeting on Friday for
failing to supply enough gas to its domestic and European
customers during peak winter demand and to increase production
to pre-crisis levels, the paper says.
- Former Russian banker German Gorbuntsov is in coma at a UK
hospital after he was shot at in London on March 20 in what
police say was an attempted murder, the daily writes.
- Russia may create an anti-corruption institution within
the General Prosecutor's Office, the paper cites Russian
President Dmitry Medvedev as saying at a meeting on Thursday.
KOMSOMOLSKAYA PRAVDA
www.kp.ru
Some 32 percent of Russians drink alcohol at their work
place, the paper writes citing recent poll by an online jobs
portal.
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)