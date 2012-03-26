Moscow, March 26 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- Over 250 Russians plan to volunteer work as vote monitors
during mayoral elections in Yaroslavl, the paper writes.
- The order book for state-run Russian Railways' seven-year
rouble Eurobond issue closed on Friday double over subscription,
the daily reports.
- Russia's Skolkovo technology hub plans to invest 1.5
billion roubles ($51.21 million) in a centre for preclinical
tests of medications by 2014, the daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
- Eleven percent of Russians, many of whom are between the
ages of 18 and 24 years old, want to emigrate, the paper writes
citing a recent survey by the state pollster VTsIOM.
- Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Friday said
tariffs on Gazprom will not increase in 2012, the
daily reports.
- Russia's Natural Resources Ministry may revoke Lukoil
and Bashneft license to develop Trebs and
Titov oil fields, the daily writes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Orthodox Patriarch Kirill called feminist punk rock band
Pussy Riot's illegal performance in Moscow's Christ the Savior
Cathedral blasphemy, the paper reports.
($1 = 29.2900 Russian roubles)