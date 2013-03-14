UPDATE 3-France's Fillon under fire as party chiefs bring forward crisis meeting
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
MOSCOW, March 14 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian secret services have been able to tap Skype calls since Microsoft acquired Skype in 2011, the paper writes.
- The Russian government plans to shorten registration procedures for small businesses to 5 days from current 30 by 2018, the daily says.
- One the world's largest electronic payment systems Paypal will soon register and operate in the Russia, the daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Kremlin leadership has started holding regular meetings political parties taking part in regional elections in September, the paper reports.
- Russia's state diamond miner Alrosa has signed an agreement with the auction house Sotheby's on sales and marketing of the company's gem products, the paper writes.
- Moscow Helsinki Group together with human rights organization "For Human Rights" will establish a new movement hoping to evade restrictions of the law about non-profit organizations in Russia, the daily says. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
ISTANBUL/BERLIN, March 4 Turkey said on Saturday it would keep holding rallies in Germany and the Netherlands to urge Turks living there to back a vote to boost President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, despite opposition from authorities in both countries.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .