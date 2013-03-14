MOSCOW, March 14 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian secret services have been able to tap Skype calls since Microsoft acquired Skype in 2011, the paper writes.

- The Russian government plans to shorten registration procedures for small businesses to 5 days from current 30 by 2018, the daily says.

- One the world's largest electronic payment systems Paypal will soon register and operate in the Russia, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Kremlin leadership has started holding regular meetings political parties taking part in regional elections in September, the paper reports.

- Russia's state diamond miner Alrosa has signed an agreement with the auction house Sotheby's on sales and marketing of the company's gem products, the paper writes.

- Moscow Helsinki Group together with human rights organization "For Human Rights" will establish a new movement hoping to evade restrictions of the law about non-profit organizations in Russia, the daily says. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)