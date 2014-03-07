MOSCOW, March 7 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's third-biggest mobile phone operator Vimpelcom
reported a 4 percent fall in earnings in the fourth
quarter of 2013 year-on-year, the daily reports.
- Apple's IPhone has become the most popular
smartphone in Moscow, with its sales in 2013 reaching 32 percent
of all smartphones sold compared to 31 percent for Samsung
phones, the daily says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The paper runs an interview with the chief executive of
Russia's top social network VKontakte, who says Vkontakte will
not merge with the second-largest social network Odnoklassniki.
- If Ukraine's Crimea becomes a part of Russia, Russia's
budget will need to spend some $3 billion per year to support
it, the paper reports citing experts.
- Russian parliamentarians have applied to the Venice
Commission this week to audit decisions of the new Ukrainian
leadership. The request may not be fulfilled due to breach of
procedures, the paper says.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Two alleged suicide bombers who planned to commit an
attack during the Paralympics torch relay were arrested in
Volgograd on Wednesday, the daily reports.
($1 = 36.1367 Russian roubles)
