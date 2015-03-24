MOSCOW Mar 24 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The Finance Ministry is considering supporting amendments that would allow money from the National Wealth Fund and Reserve Fund to be invested in assets with credit ratings below AA- from the Fitch and Standard and Poor's agencies and below Aa3 from Moody's, the paper writes.

- The labour unions of carmakers across Russia may become more active due to the layoffs in the industry, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The United States' largest software companies Oracle and Microsoft may lose some 14.5 billion roubles ($251.08 million) per year if Russia bans them from selling software to government structures. Russia wants only to work with companies that also supply their products to Crimea, the paper writes, citing Communications Minister Nikolai Nikiforov.

- Russia is yet to implement some 1,500 decisions of the European Court of Human Rights, the paper writes, citing a Council of Europe report on the court's decisions as of the end of 2014.

- Food retailers in Russia may boost tea prices by 30 percent in April due to rising import costs, the paper writes, citing retailers.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- More than half of Russians support the idea of Russia not expanding its territory, the paper writes, citing a recent poll by the independent pollster Levada Centre. ($1 = 57.7500 roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)