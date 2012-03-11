The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
VEDOMOSTI
- Russia's Central Election Commission has discovered no
reason to doubt Vladimir Putin's victory in the March 4
presidential election, the daily says.
- Russia's opposition vows to gather 1 million supporters
for the next protest rally.
- Russia's Economics Ministry is planning to order state
companies and their subsidiaries to spend 25 percent of their
revenues on dividends instead of 20 percent.
KOMMERSANT
- Russia will continue insisting on non-interference from
outside in he conflict in Syria, the daily says in connection
with discussion of the situation at the United Nations on
Monday.
IZVESTIA
- TNK-BP is planning to invest up to $20 million
in the development of the fuel filling complex which the company
has bought at Koltsovo international airport in Yekaterinburg,
TNK-BP Deputy President Dmitry Ustinov says in an interview.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
- Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog, FAS, will examine pricing
policies at domestic airlines following numerous complaints from
passengers about the lack of transparency in the formation of
prices for plane tickets.
RBK Daily
- Russian lawmakers are planning to set up a special group
with prosecutors and state experts to probe into legality of the
privatization the Domodedovo international airport near Moscow
and to monitor its future sale.
