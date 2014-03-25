MOSCOW, March 25 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The daily runs an interview with Stephan DuCharme, CEO of
X5 Retail Group, who says the company's goal is to occupy 20-25
percent of the Russian retail market in 5-10 years time.
- Russian development of Crimea's defences will cost some
100 billion roubles ($2.77 billion), the paper writes citing a
source.
- Russia's state-owned industrial and defence conglomerate
Rostec acquired a 25.1 percent stake in Yota Devices, the
developer of YotaPhone, the paper writes.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak will supervise
the integration of Crimea into the Russian economy, the paper
says.
- The Industry and Trade Ministry does not plan to introduce
state subsidies of loans to encourage people to buy cars despite
a slowdown in the country's automobile market, the paper writes.
- Major Russian banks on Monday discussed measures to
protect their clients in case Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc
block their services in Russia, including development of
a national payment system, the daily writes.
($1 = 36.0913 Russian Roubles)
