MOSCOW, March 12 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia is ready to re-examine its policy in the field of
arms control "if the West continues to consider Russia its
enemy", the daily writes citing foreign ministry official
Mikhail Lukyanov.
- Russia's Investigative Committee will question human
rights activists who visited Zaur Dadayev, the main suspect in
Boris Nemtsov murder, in prison, the paper writes.
- Some 39 percent of Russians think they will lose their job
soon, the paper writes citing a recent Levada poll.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Governors of several Russian regions have decided to cut
their own salaries after President Vladimir Putin cut the
salaries of members of the presidential administration by 10
percent last month, the paper says.
- The paper runs an interview with Alexander Shulgin who
oversees the Russian operations of Internet group Yandex
. Shulgin says Google Inc must not use its
monopoly to prevent handset producers from installing Yandex
services on their phones.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Some two thirds of people living in Crimea positively
assess the integration of the region into Russia, the paper
reports citing recent poll by VTsIOM.
(Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)