VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
Three former managers of the publicly-traded holding company
AFK Sistema violated the law on insider trading in
2014, the daily reports citing Russia's central bank.
The newspaper reports that Russia's Federal Antimonopoly
Service has prepared a new plan on competition for 2017-2019
with one of the main aims stated as reducing the state's role in
the economy.
Managers of one of the largest mobile operators in Russia
MegaFon expects weak earnings in 2017. Company
revenue from mobile services in Russia for the first time fell
by 2.6 percent in 2016, daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
Turkey has removed Russia from the list of countries that
have permission for duty-free import of agricultural products
such as wheat, corn, sunflower oil to Turkey, the newspaper said
citing the Association of Russian Exporters of Agricultural
Products.
The newspaper reports that negotiations between ministers
for foreign affairs and defence ministers of Russia and Japan
will be held in Tokyo for the first time since 2013.
Deputy foreign Minister of Russia Vassily Nebenzia is seen
as the main candidate for the post of permanent representative
to the United Nations, the newspaper said, citing sources in the
government.
Ivan Kulakov, an ex-partner of tycoon Roman Abramovich in
"Sibneft" and Highland Gold, acquiring 82.3 percent of
Nezhdaninskoye deposit owned by gold producer Polyus.
The deal, according to "Kommersant", will be worth up to $150
million.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
Sales of medicines in Russia increased by 20 percent in
2016, the newspaper said, citing data from Analytics Agency DSM
Group.
($1 = 58.2463 Rub)
