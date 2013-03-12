MOSCOW, March 12 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- The Russian government is looking for ways to find at least 500 billion roubles ($16.27 billion) to afford its spending plans after poor results in collecting money for the budget in the first quarter, the daily says in connection with

- The government is planning legislation to make offshore companies involved in strategically important business reveal the names of their owners, the paper says, adding that Domodedovo airport is among those.

- The Further development of Rostelecom will be linked with state policy, former Rostelecom shareholder Konstantin Malofeyev says in an interview commenting on the reason of selling his stake to Putin ally Arkady Rotenberg.

KOMMERSANT

- Rosneft is trying to establish control over Russia's offshore oil fields, the daily says, commenting on what it says are Rosneft's attempts of acquire licenses earlier promised by the government to Gazprom.

IZVESTIA

- Bolshoi Theatre performers are collecting money to hire a good lawyer for their colleague Pavel Dmitrichenko, accused of organising an acid attack of artistic director Sergei Filin.

- Russia's Economic Ministry is demanding control over investment projects of state monopolies, including Gazprom, whose spending it said fell by almost 30 percent last year.

- Russian lawmakers could impose restrictions on foreign trips by members of parliament, the daily says referring to the initiative of a ruling United Russia party deputy.

NOVYE IZVESTIA

- The number of suicides and attempted suicides by young people in Russia has grown by 37 percent in recent years, the newspaper reports, citing a government agency.

- About 300,000 small businessmen, which is almost 7 percent of the number of the total in Russia, have stopped their activity in the last three months due to tougher legislation, according to an Economy Ministry official.

- The government could require information on all Russia-based investors in Cyprus in exchange for the extension of the state credit term, the daily says referring to a Finance Ministry initiative.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

- Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will report to the parliament lower chamber on the cabinet's achievements and future plans on April 17, the daily says.

- The Defence Ministry has promised to clear the North Caucasus of mines in four years and is sending an additional battalion to the region to help do so, the paper reports.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

- Russia is setting up a structure to monitor operation of its military ships in the Mediterranean sea, according to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu who said on Monday that Russia's navy are returning to the region "for long and with serious purposes".

($1 = 30.7365 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)