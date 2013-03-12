MOSCOW, March 12 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The Russian government is looking for ways to find at
least 500 billion roubles ($16.27 billion) to afford its
spending plans after poor results in collecting money for the
budget in the first quarter, the daily says in connection with
- The government is planning legislation to make offshore
companies involved in strategically important business reveal
the names of their owners, the paper says, adding that
Domodedovo airport is among those.
- The Further development of Rostelecom will be
linked with state policy, former Rostelecom shareholder
Konstantin Malofeyev says in an interview commenting on the
reason of selling his stake to Putin ally Arkady Rotenberg.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Rosneft is trying to establish control over
Russia's offshore oil fields, the daily says, commenting on what
it says are Rosneft's attempts of acquire licenses earlier
promised by the government to Gazprom.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Bolshoi Theatre performers are collecting money to hire a
good lawyer for their colleague Pavel Dmitrichenko, accused of
organising an acid attack of artistic director Sergei Filin.
- Russia's Economic Ministry is demanding control over
investment projects of state monopolies, including Gazprom,
whose spending it said fell by almost 30 percent last year.
- Russian lawmakers could impose restrictions on foreign
trips by members of parliament, the daily says referring to the
initiative of a ruling United Russia party deputy.
NOVYE IZVESTIA
www.newizv.ru
- The number of suicides and attempted suicides by young
people in Russia has grown by 37 percent in recent years, the
newspaper reports, citing a government agency.
- About 300,000 small businessmen, which is almost 7 percent
of the number of the total in Russia, have stopped their
activity in the last three months due to tougher legislation,
according to an Economy Ministry official.
- The government could require information on all
Russia-based investors in Cyprus in exchange for the extension
of the state credit term, the daily says referring to a Finance
Ministry initiative.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will report to the
parliament lower chamber on the cabinet's achievements and
future plans on April 17, the daily says.
- The Defence Ministry has promised to clear the North
Caucasus of mines in four years and is sending an additional
battalion to the region to help do so, the paper reports.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia is setting up a structure to monitor operation of
its military ships in the Mediterranean sea, according to
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu who said on Monday that Russia's
navy are returning to the region "for long and with serious
purposes".
($1 = 30.7365 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)