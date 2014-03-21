MOSCOW, March 21 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The government is working on measures to avert a possible economic crisis and is assuring the business community of its support in case of tough economic sanctions over Crimea.

- Russia has tightened control over cargos arriving from Ukraine.

- Ukraine has lost its 10 percent discount for Russia's natural gas which was guaranteed by the presence of Russia's Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol.

- Russia's trade ministry is suggesting that the government should ban imports of some medical equipment, unless it is made in Belarus or Kazakhstan.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The United States has opened the door for the next level of sanctions involving economic pressure on Russia over its position on Ukraine, the daily says.

- Crimean citizens have started getting Russian passports, according to the head of Russia's Federal Migration Service Konstantin Romodanovsky.

- Russia's Sberbank, VTB, VEB and Alfa-bank could close their offices of their subsidiaries in Ukraine if parliament there passes a law banning activity of companies involved in business in Crimea.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Moscow United engine building corporation and Ukraine's Motor Sich engine maker are setting up an international engineering center to develop jointly new aviation engines.

- Russian prosecutors are planning to send another request to Cambodian authorities to extradite Russian businessman Sergei Polonsky over new charges he stole 150 million roubles ($4.15 million) during a construction project.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Ukraine could charge high tariffs for energy supplies to Crimea as ransom for its accession to Russia, the daily says citing Yulia Tymoshenko's allies.

($1 = 36.1860 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)