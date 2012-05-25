MOSCOW May 25 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia may give up its Gabala radar station in Azerbaijan, if Baku continues to insist on raising the yearly lease price to $300 million from the current $7 million, the daily says.

- Russia's authorities have come up with a new energy companies privatisation plan, which allows the sale of state assets in Rosneftegaz holding in 2013-2015. Rosneftegaz controls 75.17 percent in Rosneft, 10.74 percent in Gazprom and 7 percent in Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Royal Dutch Shell may join Russia's Arctic Shtokman gas project, where Gazprom will keep its majority stake, the daily says.

- Russia does not plan to support Syrian authorities financially, the daily writes ahead of the Russia-Syria intergovernmental commission, which opens in Moscow on Friday.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Moscow police have filed a criminal case against a group of officials at the Moscow department of the Federal Agency on State Property, Rosimushchestvo, allegedly accused of selling dozens of the city's historical buildings to offshore companies.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has received a government order to radically reform Russia's military industrial complex management and restructure the national space agency Roscosmos, the daily says.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- The number of rouble billionaires in Russia has fallen to 268 people in 2011, nearly 15 percent fewer than last year, the paper cites tax collectors.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia's police plan to spend 15,5 million roubles ($4.88 million) on new equipment used to disperse opposition rallies. Earlier, local police had been in talks with France about purchasing VBL light armored vehicles, the daily says.

($1 = 31.7550 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)