MOSCOW May 18
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia has exported 25 million tonnes of grain so far this
year and could sell another million tonnes by the end of June,
Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilya Shestakov said.
- Russia's government could list its 20 percent stake in
Novorosiisk commercial sea port at a stock exchange
instead of selling the stocks directly to the current co-owner,
Summa investment group, Economics Minister Elvira Nabiullina
proposed.
- Russia's billionaire and former presidential candidate
Mikhail Prohkorov has turned down Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev's invitation to join the new cabinet as deputy prime
minister, the daily writes citing sources in the government.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's private investment group Summa, owned by
Ziyavudin Magomedov, is in talks with businessman Sergei
Generalov to buy his asset in transport group FESCO,
which controls Vladivostok sea port.
- Russia's gas export monopoly Gazprom may offer
Bulgaria an 11.1-percent discount on gas imports in return for
support of its South Stream gas pipeline that delivers natural
gas to Europe via Black Sea, the daily says.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia may ban foreign officials from entering the country
if they had been previously involved in legal procedures against
Russian citizens abroad, in which court rulings disagreed with
Russian law, head of Russia's Supreme Court Anton Ivanov said on
Thursday.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia could cut its grain export by 28 percent this year
due to forecast heat waves in the country's Southern regions
this summer, the paper cites experts.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russian experts will continue to search for the second
black box of the ill-fated Sukhoi Superjet 100, which crashed in
Indonesia last week, Russia's envoy to the investigation site
Yury Slyusar said. The data from the box could help clarify the
plane's technical condition prior to the crash.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will apply for
membership in the ruling United Russia party in order to be able
to participate in the party's congress opening on May 26. The
congress is expected to appoint Medevev as the party's head for
the next five years, the daily says.
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)