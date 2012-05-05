The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Saturday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Popular social network Facebook is looking at a price range $80-95 billion for its upcoming initial public offering in May, which may earn one of its founder Mark Zuckerman up to $800 million, the daily says.

- Every sixth businessmen in Russia has been the target of a criminal investigation in the last ten years and about 100,000 are currently in prison, the daily says in an editorial on why Russia's financial elite is leaving the country.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's state controlled oil producer Rosneft could sign a deal on Saturday with Norway's Statoil to jointly development of Russia's offshore fields, the daily reports.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- More than sixty percent of Russians have little trust in police reforms and 80 percent of the population fears abuse of power by the police, according to the independent Levada Center pollster.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- Russian nationalists say they will take part in an opposition rally planned on the eve of Vladimir Putin's inauguration as president.

- Gay rights defender Nikolai Alexeyev has become the first person to be fined under the new law against spreading "gay propaganda" among underage youths in St. Petersburg. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)