The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
newspapers on Saturday. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
- Popular social network Facebook is looking at a price
range $80-95 billion for its upcoming initial public offering in
May, which may earn one of its founder Mark Zuckerman up to $800
million, the daily says.
- Every sixth businessmen in Russia has been the target of a
criminal investigation in the last ten years and about 100,000
are currently in prison, the daily says in an editorial on why
Russia's financial elite is leaving the country.
KOMMERSANT
- Russia's state controlled oil producer Rosneft
could sign a deal on Saturday with Norway's Statoil to
jointly development of Russia's offshore fields, the daily
reports.
RBK Daily
- More than sixty percent of Russians have little trust in
police reforms and 80 percent of the population fears abuse of
power by the police, according to the independent Levada Center
pollster.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
- Russian nationalists say they will take part in an
opposition rally planned on the eve of Vladimir Putin's
inauguration as president.
- Gay rights defender Nikolai Alexeyev has become the first
person to be fined under the new law against spreading "gay
propaganda" among underage youths in St. Petersburg.
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)