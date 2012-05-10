Moscow May 10 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed 11 decrees
focusing on social, economic and military issues, the daily
writes.
- President Vladimir Putin has planned to supply at least 70
percent of country's armed forces with modern equipment by 2020,
the paper reports.
- Russia's TNK-BP has reached an agreement to
export up to 100,000 tonnes of oil per month to China but has
not yet started pumping oil due to lack of agreement with
neighboring Kazakhstan, the paper cites sources as saying.
- Some 41 percent more computers were delivered to the
Russian market in the first quarter of 2011 year-on-year, with
supplies of laptops growing 61 percent, the paper writes.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Opposition in Moscow will have less chances to agree a
rally with the authorities after clashes with the riot police
last Sunday, the paper writes quoting a spokesperson for the
city's mayor office.
- Dmitry Medvedev lacked one vote to get constitutional
majority of votes in the Russian lower house of Parliament on
Tuesday, when 299 deputies voted to approve him as prime
minister, the paper reports.
- Russia's second largest gas producer Novatek is
in talks with the government to have the right to export gas,
while currently Gazprom has the monopoly on gas
exports, the daily reports.
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)