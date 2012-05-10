Moscow May 10 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed 11 decrees focusing on social, economic and military issues, the daily writes.

- President Vladimir Putin has planned to supply at least 70 percent of country's armed forces with modern equipment by 2020, the paper reports.

- Russia's TNK-BP has reached an agreement to export up to 100,000 tonnes of oil per month to China but has not yet started pumping oil due to lack of agreement with neighboring Kazakhstan, the paper cites sources as saying.

- Some 41 percent more computers were delivered to the Russian market in the first quarter of 2011 year-on-year, with supplies of laptops growing 61 percent, the paper writes. 

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Opposition in Moscow will have less chances to agree a rally with the authorities after clashes with the riot police last Sunday, the paper writes quoting a spokesperson for the city's mayor office.

- Dmitry Medvedev lacked one vote to get constitutional majority of votes in the Russian lower house of Parliament on Tuesday, when 299 deputies voted to approve him as prime minister, the paper reports.

- Russia's second largest gas producer Novatek is in talks with the government to have the right to export gas, while currently Gazprom has the monopoly on gas exports, the daily reports. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)