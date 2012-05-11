The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Acting Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, in charge of
fuel and energy sectors, could leave the cabinet as he has been
included on the list of candidates to the board of directors of
Rosneftegaz, the daily says.
- A former aide to Igor Sechin, Alexander Popov, has been
appointed to head Russia's subsoil agency Rosnedra, which is in
charge of estimation of the mineral deposits and arranging of
tenders or auctions to develop them.
- The government has extended the contract with Nikolai
Tokarev as president of the state-run oil pipeline monopoly
Transneft for the next three years.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The co-owners of Vnukovo airport are considering
investments up to 27 billion roubles ($896 million) in creating
a new runway at Domodedovo, another Moscow airport.
- Neftetransservice could become Russia's second largest
private railway operator after acquiring Transgarant fright rail
operator from Far Eastern Shipping company (FESCO). He deal is
expected to be closed by June, the daily reports.
- Russia's SIBUR petrochemical company is
planning to import polypropylene to reduce shortages caused by
the shutdown of several plants. The shortage of polypropylene
has already led to a 30 percent price hike, the daily reports.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Sukhoi aircraft company has reported no refusals so far
from importers of Sukhoi Superjet 100, the daily says adding
that the company had almost a $5 billion deal on selling 168
planes before the crash in Indonesia.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Potential causes of a crash of a Russian Superjet 100
passenger plane in Indonesia were bad weather conditions,
inefficiency of the local airport controllers and probably hasty
marketing of the new project, the daily says.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- Russia's lawmakers are considering new law to fine both
prostitutes and their clients which they believe will "help to
improve moral climate in the society".
($1 = 30.1235 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)