The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Acting Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, in charge of fuel and energy sectors, could leave the cabinet as he has been included on the list of candidates to the board of directors of Rosneftegaz, the daily says.

- A former aide to Igor Sechin, Alexander Popov, has been appointed to head Russia's subsoil agency Rosnedra, which is in charge of estimation of the mineral deposits and arranging of tenders or auctions to develop them.

- The government has extended the contract with Nikolai Tokarev as president of the state-run oil pipeline monopoly Transneft for the next three years.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The co-owners of Vnukovo airport are considering investments up to 27 billion roubles ($896 million) in creating a new runway at Domodedovo, another Moscow airport.

- Neftetransservice could become Russia's second largest private railway operator after acquiring Transgarant fright rail operator from Far Eastern Shipping company (FESCO). He deal is expected to be closed by June, the daily reports.

- Russia's SIBUR petrochemical company is planning to import polypropylene to reduce shortages caused by the shutdown of several plants. The shortage of polypropylene has already led to a 30 percent price hike, the daily reports.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Sukhoi aircraft company has reported no refusals so far from importers of Sukhoi Superjet 100, the daily says adding that the company had almost a $5 billion deal on selling 168 planes before the crash in Indonesia.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Potential causes of a crash of a Russian Superjet 100 passenger plane in Indonesia were bad weather conditions, inefficiency of the local airport controllers and probably hasty marketing of the new project, the daily says.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- Russia's lawmakers are considering new law to fine both prostitutes and their clients which they believe will "help to improve moral climate in the society". ($1 = 30.1235 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)