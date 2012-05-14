Moscow May 14 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov will
most likely keep his position in the new government formed by
the returning president Vladimir Putin, the paper writes.
- Russian government ordered mobile phone operators to
provide all federal highways with mobile network coverage by the
end of 2013, the paper says.
- Satellite communications company Iridium Communications
Inc said it will resume operating in Russia, where it
hopes to provide 40 percent of all mobile satellite
communication 2015, the daily writes.
KOMMERSANT
- Some 20,000 people took part in a peaceful opposition
"stroll with writers" in Moscow on Sunday, testing the
authorities after they violently cracked down an opposition
march a week earlier, the paper reports.
- A court in Ekaterinburg is to sue a closed military
production plant employee over accusations of spying on nuclear
Bulava intercontinental missiles for foreign secret services,
the paper writes.
- Fiat SpA sold 144 cars in Russia in April 2012,
compared to 2,700 cars in the same period last year, after it
terminated its partnership with Russian car maker Sollers
in February 2011, the paper writes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Russia's lower house of parliament plans to adopt a law to
raise fines for organizers of unsanctioned rallies to up to 1
million roubles ($33,200), the paper reports.
($1 = 30.1450 Russian roubles)
