EXCLUSIVE-Polish "bluff" in EU climate talks tests bloc's patience
* Wedded to coal energy, Poland balks at draft EU climate law
Moscow May 15 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has agreed with an unnamed bank to issue debit cards co-branded with his anti-corruption fund, which will earn 1 percent off each card transaction. Some 4 million people can be potential card holders, the paper cites a marketing research.
- Russian government has sacked 20 governors since the beginning of the year before the law on direct governor elections comes into force on June 1, the paper writes.
- Russia's former President Dmitry Medvedev had ordered before his appointment as Prime Minister last week that 1,000 employees of human resources departments at federal institutions take anti-corruption courses.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's MICEX-RTS stock market employees responsible for the March technical failure that suspended trading for four hours will keep their jobs but see cuts in their annual bonuses, the paper writes.
- Ecology activists trying to prevent authorities from building a highway through a forest outside of Moscow plan to organise a protest by the city's mayor's office after police dispersed their camp in the forest on Monday, the paper reports.
- Russia's culture ministry wants to return Moscow's historical concert hall Yauza Palace into its possession in a move that may cost the federal budget $30 million, the paper writes. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova; ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wedded to coal energy, Poland balks at draft EU climate law
Feb 3 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 13th week in the last 14, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added 17 oil rigs in the week to Feb. 3, bringing the total count up to 583, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there were 46
PARIS, Feb 3 Two Japanese firms agreed to buy a combined 10 percent stake in the new company being split off from Areva for 500 million euros ($538 million) on Friday, helping a state-backed rescue of the French nuclear group.