The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's oil producers warn of a new petrol crisis after
the national transport watchdog Rostransnadzor banned the use of
30 percent of tank cars for oil product transportation by train.
- Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who refused to attend
the G8 summit in the United States, still plans to meet with the
leaders of Germany and France, two influential group members.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The first launch of Russia's new generation spaceship
Angara will take place at Plesetsk cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk
region next summer, head of Russia's special construction agency
Spetsstroi Grigory Naginsky said. The company has already built
90 percent of ground facilities for the launch, he said.
- Russia's opposition plans to name common candidates for
the next regional election of governors to be held in October.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia has spent 30 million roubles ($970,100) on rescue
operations in Indonesia in search for the wreckage and victims
of the Sukhoi Superjet 100, which crashed on May 9.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's Orthodox Church has launched a Facebook page for
its Patriarch Kirill responding to the growing interest in the
life of religious figures, the daily writes, commenting on the
ways the Church is using social networks to attract supporters.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- The number of people who failed to pay off their debts on
time has grown in Russia the last three months, the daily cites
the country's national bureau of credit histories.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom
plans to pay its CEO Alexander Provotorov a
7-million-rouble ($226,400) bonus for implementing the project
of equipping polling stations with video cameras during the
recent presidential election, the daily says.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- Russia's President Vladimir Putin may replace the widely
unpopular Defence Minister Anatoly Serdykov when he forms the
new government to win the army's support during the politically
unstable period in the country, the daily says.
- Russia's anti-drug watchdog chief Victor Ivanov could be
appointed head of Russia's police, the daily says.
($1 = 30.9242 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)