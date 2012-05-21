The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Political heavyweight from Russia's current government
could move to the Kremlin, limiting Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev's new cabinet independence, the daily cites analysts
ahead of the announcement of the new government membership,
expected later on Monday.
- President Vladimir Putin has given a senior government
position in the Urals to a plant worker Igor Kholmogorsky, who
had publicly offered to come to Moscow with his friends and help
the police disperse the opposition protests preceding the March
presidential vote.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's furniture holding "March 8" head Mikhail
Kravchenko was shot dead on his way home in the Moscow region
early on Sunday. Police said Kravchenko's business activity
could have prompted the murder, the daily says.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- An old friend of Russia's President Vladimir Putin,
Vladimir Strzhalkovsky may resign from the board of directors of
Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel and
palladium miner, to become head of Olympstroy, the company
responsible for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic site construction.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's longest Trans Siberian railway, which links
Moscow and the Far East, suspended traffic for more than 24
hours last week due to an explosion at an old ammunition storage
280 kilometers north-east of Vladivostok.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- An engineer at one of Russia's defence plants Alexander
Gniteev was sentenced to eight years in prison for selling the
details of the Bulava intercontinental missile control system
for $50,000 to a foreign intelligence service, the daily writes.
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)