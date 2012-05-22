The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The newly formed cabinet of Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev is unlikely to produce a government reform, the daily
says citing analysts.
- Russia's transport ministry has supported the railways
officials' initiative to raise tariffs for cargo shipments by 11
percent in 2013.
- Japans' Nissan plans to triple its sales in
Russia to 480,000 cars a year by 2016 and produce 80 percent of
the cars locally, the daily cites the company's officials.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Former Russian ministers, who failed to get positions in
the new government on Monday, are most likely to follow Former
Prime Minster and now President Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin,
the daily says.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- A Sochi court has decided not to fine Oleg Deripaska's
Basic Element investment group, responsible for the renovation
of the Sochi international airport before the 2014 Winter
Olympic Games, with 14,7 million roubles ($471,500). The group
was previously accused of "failing to meet conditions of the
renovation agreement."
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Head of Russia's Federal Youth Agency Vasily Yakemenko
plans to form a new opposition party to compete with the ruling
United Russia party in the next elections, he said on Monday.
- Almost 80 percent of Russians expect further food and
services prices to grow in summer.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia misuses between 20 and 30 million hectares of
farming lands out of 400 million hectares available, the paper
cites experts.
($1 = 31.1750 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)