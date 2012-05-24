MOSCOW May 24 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The owners of Russia's Domodedovo international airport
have agreed with the government to invest 14 billion roubles
($441.50 million) each in the construction of a new runway by
2015, the daily reports.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin's judo partner Arkady
Rotenberg got an official approval to build roads in and around
Moscow skipping tenders, the daily says, adding that the project
is worth several dozen billion roubles.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's biggest lender Sberbank is close to
sealing the deal with the consumer credit division of BNP
Paribas Group Cetelem to create a joint POS (Point of
Sale) finance bank by the middle of the year, Sberbank head
German Gref told the paper in an interview.
- Russia carried out a successful test launch of a new
intercontinental ballistic missile from Plesetsk space field on
Wednesday, the daily says citing sources.
- Russia's former finance minister Alexei Kudrin has
discussed the potential for launching a new liberal party with
his committee for civil initiatives, the daily says.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russian government plans to invest up to 229 million
roubles ($7.22 million) by 2013 in the reconstruction of the
Baltic shipyard in St Petersburg to enable it to take part in
the tender for building new generation nuclear icebreakers.
- Russia has spent 184 billion roubles ($5.80 billion) in
the past 16 years to destroy 60 percent of chemical weapons
inherited from the Soviet Union, and will need another 50
billion roubles ($1.58 billion) to get rid of the rest by 2015.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's human rights activists plan to ask President
Vladimir Putin to veto the bill, currently reviewed by the
parliament, to raise fines for violating rules at opposition
rallies to millions of roubles.
($1 = 31.7099 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)