Moscow May 28 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian investment bank Renaissance Capital is significantly cutting its personnel after reporting record losses in 2011, the paper cites sources as saying.

- A criminal case against a user of social network Vkontakte.ru who was accused of copyright violation has been suspended because the suspect cannot be found, the paper writes.

- Russia's government may invest up to 20 billion roubles ($624 million) in a car making cluster consisting of 6 plants with the capacity of 350,000 cars per year, which Russian car maker Avtotor plans to build in Kaliningrad region by 2018.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Authorities in Orenburg region are demanded that local university evicts foreign students from dorms near a children's summer camp, saying they might abuse children, the paper says.

- Russia's largest lender Sberbank together with Moscow authorities plan a joint venture to produce up to 150,000 cars per year at the ZIL plant, and plan to invest 12 billion roubles ($375 million) in it, the paper writes.

- The volume of direct foreign investments in Russia dropped 18 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2012, reaching $36.5 billion, the paper writes. ($1 = 32.0337 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova; ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)