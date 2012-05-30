MOSCOW May 30 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- Russia's government could approve on Thursday the
extension of the list of state assets to be sold in a
privatisation plan.
- Gazprom's export of natural gas to Europe has
fallen in May by 20 percent as compared to the same period last
year.
- Russian private oil producer Lukoil is in talks with
state-run Rosneft on cooperation to develop off-shore
Arctic and Black Sea oil fields.
KOMMERSANT
- Russian and U.S. Prosecutors General are discussing ways
to extradite to Moscow Russian citizens Victor Bout and
Konstantin Yaroshenko, both sentenced to more than 20 years in
prison.
IZVESTIA
- Russia is considering revisions to a law on postal
services which could influence the privatisation of the Russian
Post, director general of the monopoly Alexander Kiselev says in
an interview.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- About 61 percent of Russians do not like their living
conditions, according to Romir, one of Russia's largest
independent research holdings. The number of apartment blocks
considered in poor condition in Russia has grown from 32.2
million square metres to 99.4 million square meters since the
1990s.
RBK Daily
- The presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan have agreed to
discuss the conditions of Russia's use of the Baikonur space
field after Kazakh officials banned the use of the territory for
dropping Soyuz rocket debris. The Kazakh's decision could block
three upcoming Russian satellite launches.
- The Green Alliance - people's party has been registered by
justice ministry. The new party was founded by the former
senator Gleb Fetisov and former environmental watchdog deputy
head Oleg Mitvol.
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)