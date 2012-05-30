MOSCOW May 30 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's government could approve on Thursday the extension of the list of state assets to be sold in a privatisation plan.

- Gazprom's export of natural gas to Europe has fallen in May by 20 percent as compared to the same period last year.

- Russian private oil producer Lukoil is in talks with state-run Rosneft on cooperation to develop off-shore Arctic and Black Sea oil fields.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian and U.S. Prosecutors General are discussing ways to extradite to Moscow Russian citizens Victor Bout and Konstantin Yaroshenko, both sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia is considering revisions to a law on postal services which could influence the privatisation of the Russian Post, director general of the monopoly Alexander Kiselev says in an interview.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- About 61 percent of Russians do not like their living conditions, according to Romir, one of Russia's largest independent research holdings. The number of apartment blocks considered in poor condition in Russia has grown from 32.2 million square metres to 99.4 million square meters since the 1990s.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- The presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan have agreed to discuss the conditions of Russia's use of the Baikonur space field after Kazakh officials banned the use of the territory for dropping Soyuz rocket debris. The Kazakh's decision could block three upcoming Russian satellite launches.

- The Green Alliance - people's party has been registered by justice ministry. The new party was founded by the former senator Gleb Fetisov and former environmental watchdog deputy head Oleg Mitvol. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)