VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service proposed to strengthen control over foreign investments, including approval of investments by President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, the daily writes.

- Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russian oil major Rosneft , earns some 600 million roubles ($12.02 million) per year, the daily reports citing the company.

- South Korea's Incheon International Airport Corp may become a co-investor in the renovation of Irkutsk airport, the daily says.

- Russian-U.S. joint venture Ford Sollers will lower prices on Ford cars by 4-15 percent in May compared to April, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's Investigative Committee on Tuesday searched the art expert department of the State Tretyakov Gallery in connection with a case of smuggling the art works of Russian painters of XIX-XX centuries, the daily says.

- Russian Railways may need some 70-75 billion roubles ($2.90 billion) of state support in 2016 to cover its budget deficit, the paper reports.

