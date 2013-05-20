MOSCOW May 20 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Maksim Nogotkov, the main owner of Russia's second largest
phone handset retailer Svyaznoy, may sell part of the company to
Russian-born businessman Leonard Blavatnik for $200 million, the
daily reports, citing source close to Nogotkov.
- The volume of non-performing loans in Russian banks rose
14.6 percent in the first four months of this year, the paper
writes citing a Central Bank report.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's ruling United Russia party has begun work on
legislation to regulate flows of migrant labourers, the daily
reports.
- Russia's privately owned Transaero airline is looking into
buying a 25.5 percent stake in Sibir airline, which the Russian
government is putting up for sale, the paper writes.
- The number of users of the once popular internet messaging
platform ICQ, which was acquired by Russian internet group
Mail.Ru for $200 million, shrank by 33 million since
June 2010, the paper says.
(Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)