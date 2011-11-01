MOSCOW Nov 1 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Television debates of the ruling United Russia party,
vying for a two-thirds majority in parliamentary elections in
December, will be shown on more TV channels and at more
convenient times compared to the 2007 vote, the paper writes.
- The paper runs an interview with Chief Executive of
Western Union , Hikmet Ersek, who says the company's share
on the world market of money transfers is 17.5-18 percent.
- The labour union at the Ford Motor Co plant near St
Petersburg plans to stop production for two hours on Wednesday,
possibly causing a loss of up to 1 million euros ($1.3 million)
for the plant, the paper says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's Communist party believes pollsters deflate their
popularity ratings, which should be from 13 to 18 percent
higher, the daily reports.
- A group of parents whose teenage children are at an elite
school near Moscow are against the mandatory testing of their
children for drugs, a procedure introduced by Russian President
Dmitry Medvedev earlier this year, the paper says.
- A high-ranking road police officer in Russia's Far East
resigned after being accused of beating up a driver, the daily
writes.
- The paper runs an interview with the CEO of Tele2
(TEL2b.ST) Russia, who says the firm will bid for 4G wavelengths
in 2012.
KOMSOMOLSKAYA PRAVDA
www.kp.ru
- Banking on it bringing them good luck, the number of
couples who plan to wed on Nov. 11, the eleventh day of the
eleventh month of 2011, will more than double compared to the
year before, the paper writes.
