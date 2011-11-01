MOSCOW Nov 1 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Television debates of the ruling United Russia party, vying for a two-thirds majority in parliamentary elections in December, will be shown on more TV channels and at more convenient times compared to the 2007 vote, the paper writes.

- The paper runs an interview with Chief Executive of Western Union , Hikmet Ersek, who says the company's share on the world market of money transfers is 17.5-18 percent.

- The labour union at the Ford Motor Co plant near St Petersburg plans to stop production for two hours on Wednesday, possibly causing a loss of up to 1 million euros ($1.3 million) for the plant, the paper says.

- Russia's Communist party believes pollsters deflate their popularity ratings, which should be from 13 to 18 percent higher, the daily reports.

- A group of parents whose teenage children are at an elite school near Moscow are against the mandatory testing of their children for drugs, a procedure introduced by Russian President Dmitry Medvedev earlier this year, the paper says.

- A high-ranking road police officer in Russia's Far East resigned after being accused of beating up a driver, the daily writes.

- The paper runs an interview with the CEO of Tele2 (TEL2b.ST) Russia, who says the firm will bid for 4G wavelengths in 2012.

- Banking on it bringing them good luck, the number of couples who plan to wed on Nov. 11, the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 2011, will more than double compared to the year before, the paper writes.

