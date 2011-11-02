MOSCOW Nov 2 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Capital outflow from Russia could hit $70 billion by the end of the year, according to Central Bank forecasts.

- Russia's military has finally reached a price agreement with a state-run shipbuilder to produce three advanced Yasen (885 class) and Borei (995 project) submarines in 2012.

- Russia's aviation carriers are ready to raise the price on tickets as aviation fuel becomes almost 20 percent more expensive from the beginning of this month.

- The decision by Greek authorities to hold a referendum on the European debt deal has thrown all investors into shock and Greece's withdrawal from the euro zone has become reality, the daily says.

- Jetmaker Boeing sold 106 planes to Russia this year, out of the 600-700 it sold globally, head of Russia's Boeing office Sergei Kravchenko says in an interview.

- Interros investment holding has cut its debt by $0.5 billion to reach $1.5 billion in the last twelve months, president of the company Vladimir Potanin says in an interview.

- Russia will spend at least $70 billion on developing its nuclear armed forces by 2020, a sum 10 times less than the United States, the daily says in connection with research by the British-American Security Information Council, which states that the world has launched a new round of nuclear arms race.

- Nationalists are appealing to the Russian Orthodox Church for support on the eve of a rally being held on Nov. 4 in Moscow, a national holiday which traditionally attracts them to rally. Last year nationalists had between 7,000 and 10,000 people march in the center of the capital, the daily says.

- Russia's military intelligence service is able to provide authorities with detailed information on any type of foreign military technology, military systems and arms, the head of Russia's military intelligence service Alexander Shlyakhturov says in his first interview.

