MOSCOW Nov 11 The following are some of the leading stories in Russian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- German Gref, the head of Russia's largest lender Sberbank , said the world's economic situation means that the bank does not make plans more than two months in advance.

- After joining the World Trade Organization, Russia will scrap import duties on high technology products including mobile phones, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- More than half of Russia's 100 largest banks raised interest rates on deposits in July-October, the paper writes.

- Russia's state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom is ready to build more atomic energy plants in Iran, the paper cites company chief Sergei Kiriyenko.

KOMSOMOLSKAYA PRAVDA

www.kp.ru

- Moscow will spend 103 billion roubles ($3,4 billion) to develop the metro in 2012-2014, the paper reports.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- The rating of Russia's ruling party United Russia is declining, the paper cites a Russian non-governmental institution for political studies.

($1 = 30.640 Russian Roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)