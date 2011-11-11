MOSCOW Nov 11 The following are some of
VEDOMOSTI
- German Gref, the head of Russia's largest lender Sberbank
, said the world's economic situation means that the
bank does not make plans more than two months in advance.
- After joining the World Trade Organization, Russia will
scrap import duties on high technology products including mobile
phones, the paper writes.
KOMMERSANT
- More than half of Russia's 100 largest banks raised
interest rates on deposits in July-October, the paper writes.
- Russia's state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom is ready to
build more atomic energy plants in Iran, the paper cites company
chief Sergei Kiriyenko.
KOMSOMOLSKAYA PRAVDA
- Moscow will spend 103 billion roubles ($3,4 billion) to
develop the metro in 2012-2014, the paper reports.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- The rating of Russia's ruling party United Russia is
declining, the paper cites a Russian non-governmental
institution for political studies.
($1 = 30.640 Russian Roubles)
