MOSCOW Nov 14 The following are some of
the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- TNK-BP is planning to produce up to 35 cubic
meters of natural gas a year by 2020, the company's executive
vice president German Khan says in an interview.
- Russia could export up to 38 million tonnes of grain by
2015, according to agriculture ministry forecasts.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia could lose more than $5 billion by 2020 as a result
of additional customs freedoms it must grant to EU and U.S. car
makers after it joins the World Trade Organisation.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia's Defence Ministry is introducing badminton in the
army as part of physical training for soldiers and is planning
to buy about 10,000 rackets in 2012, the daily reports.
President Dmitry Medvedev recently praised badminton in a blog.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Georgian billionaire Bidzin Ivanishvili is ready to sell
his assets in Russia for $2 billion in order to have the right
to run for president in ex-Soviet Georgia.
- French Renault Credit International (RCI) is planning to
invest about $400 million to open its own bank in Russia.
- Russia could allow the growth of foreign insurers' share
on the Russian market to 50 percent within nine years of joining
the WTO.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- A whole era is going down to history books with the
resignation of Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who was
"Russia's biggest friend in Europe", the daily says, adding that
Russia could start feeling more isolated as a result.
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)