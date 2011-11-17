MOSCOW Nov 17 The following are some of
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's Tula region is advertising a new discount
programme for pensioners that uses images similar to those in
ruling United Russia party's campaign, the paper says.
- Russian energy giant Gazprom and its
subsidiaries had a record investment programme of 1.6 trillion
roubles ($52,1 billion) this year, the paper says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's Central Election Commission has urged
ultra-nationalist LDPR party to refrain from nationalist and
xenophobic campaigning, the paper writes.
- Russian users of Facebook will be able to legally listen
to music using Yandex music application, the paper writes.
- Mobile phone sales in Russia doubled to reach 10.5 million
roubles ($340,000) from January to September this year compared
to the same period of last year, the daily reports.
($1 = 30.691 Russian Roubles)
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)