BRIEF-Argo Group closes Ariel Re acquisition
* Argo Group closes Ariel Re acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia will cut the price for natural gas imported by Belarus to $150 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2012, from the current $300, the daily says citing a source close to talks.
- The daily runs an interview with MTS mobile phone operator President Andrei Dubovskov.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Nineteen out of 20 Moscow cinemas have refused to show Cyril Tuschi's documentary about jailed Russian ex-tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky. The situation is similar in St Petersburg, Novosibirsk and some other cities, the daily adds.
- Deputy Defence Minister Mikhail Mokretsov is likely to resign, allegedly because of a disagreement with his boss over distribution of financial inflows for state orders, the daily reports.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Some Russian pork producers will not be able to compete with cheap meat from World Trade Organisation members after Russia joins the WTO next year, the daily says.
- Russia's famous gun designer Mikhail Kalashnikov says the Communists are using his image for their parliamentary election campaign without his permission.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Attempts to ignore Russia's position on building a Transcaspian oil pipeline could lead to armed conflicts in the region, the daily says citing Russian experts.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Former Bank of Moscow President Andrei Borodin, suspected of illegal banking operations, has increased his claim for campensation for early termination of his labour contract to 148 million roubles ($4.75 million) from 140 million, according to his lawyer.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Russia is planning use 20 percent of all produced oil to boost the production of its oil refineries by 1.5 times in three years.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- Moscow city authorities are planning to open 84 new metro stations in the capital in the next 8 years.
($1 = 31.1730 Russian roubles)
* Argo Group closes Ariel Re acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Monday to require law enforcement authorities to obtain a search warrant before seeking old emails from technology companies, a win for privacy advocates fearful the Trump administration may work to expand government surveillance powers.
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Federal prosecutors asked a court on Monday to re-impose preventive measures against two key suspects in a corruption probe dubbed Operation Greenfield, which is investigating fraud at state-run companies' pension funds.