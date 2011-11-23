The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
VEDOMOSTI
- Russian transport ministry will spend 7.1 trillion roubles
($228 billion) from federal budget and 4.8 trillion roubles
($154 billion) from other sources before 2019 on the development
of roads, the paper says.
- Russia's Aeroflot on Wednesday will discuss with
Airbus an offer to purchase 30 Airbus 320 planes worth
$2.25 billion, the daily writes.
KOMMERSANT
- The election committee in Nizhny Novgorod has barred the
local Communist Party branch from distributing a brochure
containing caricatures of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, the
paper reports.
- Russian government on Tuesday rejected updated state
programme of agricultural development up to 2020 worth 2.5
trillion roubles ($80 billion), the paper writes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Defence Minister Anatoly Serdyukov may soon leave his post
and be replaced by Russia's current envoy to NATO, Dmitry
Rogozin, the paper reports citing sources in the defence
ministry.
